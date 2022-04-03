ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured in shooting outside west Birmingham nightclub and event center

By Carol Robinson
 1 day ago
Gunfire outside a west Birmingham event center left three people wounded early Sunday. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. outside Carmichael’s nightclub and event center at 1115 Bankhead Highway. Birmingham police Sgt. Rod...

Comments / 14

life lesson
23h ago

That suppose to be a club for older people,it's sad when older adults, don't know how to act,y'all can't tell the younger generation nothing, what a poor example,every club in Birmingham should be shut down

Reply
3
Eddie Craig
19h ago

they hate cops, but they call them quickly when they start shooting each other. where are the parents? don't answer, I know the answer.

Reply
3
Veronicacutyepower Campbell
23h ago

Sad!!! Then people goes to say ,that there’s nothing in Birmingham to do. Prime example of WHY. …will soon be NOTHING FrFr. Heeelow!!

Reply
2
