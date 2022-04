England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO