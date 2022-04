BUTCH HARMON has warned The Masters wannabes to ‘beware the wounded big cat’— because Tiger Woods will not tee it up at Augusta unless he thinks he can win. Woods, 46, sent the golf world into a frenzy of speculation about whether he will bid for a sixth Green Jacket this week, after flying into Augusta and playing a practice round with son Charlie and former world No 1 Justin Thomas.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO