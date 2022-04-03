ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, reports...

Comments / 52

t.a.h.
23h ago

They should. Don’t give the enemy a break to regroup. Push them back into Russia or wipe them out. They are invaders.

Pzkfw43
19h ago

Counter attack a disorganized, demoralized, retreating enemy......It willbe a massacre.

theVariant
5h ago

The Russians are so weak they should and they shouldn’t stop. Keep pushing into Russia.

