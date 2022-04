Virgil Van Dijk has stressed where Liverpool are currently at is something “no one should take for granted” as the Reds look to make it an “unforgettable” season.Jurgen Klopp’s men resume their quest for Champions League glory on Tuesday with a quarter-final first leg at Benfica.On the domestic front, Liverpool have won their last 10 games in the Premier League and are a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of facing them at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday..@VirgilvDijk is looking to savour every moment of Liverpool's push for silverware in the coming weeks. 💪— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2022They...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO