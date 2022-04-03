ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Blinken says Russia has already seen a ‘strategic defeat’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Russia has already experienced a “strategic defeat” in its invasion of Ukraine.

“If you step back and look at this, this has already been a dramatic strategic setback for Russia, and I would say a strategic defeat,” Blinken told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about additional sanctions the U.S. may impose on Russia.

Blinken said Russia has already failed in the three main goals it had at the start of its invasion of Ukraine.

“They had three aims going into this. One was to subjugate Ukraine to Russia’s will, to take away its sovereignty and independence. The second was to assert Russian power. The third was to divide the west and NATO. On all three fronts, its already lost,” Blinken said.

“Ukraine, its sovereignty and independence is gonna be there a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is gonna be on the scene, the Russian military has dramatically underperformed, its economy is reeling, and the west, NATO are more united than any time I can remember,” he added.

Blinken’s comments come as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is progressing through its fifth week. While Moscow has taken control of some cities, its efforts have stalled in a number of areas because of staunch Ukrainian opposition.

Ukraine’s forces regainned full control of the region around Kyiv on Sunday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of the country began in late February.

Info Bomber
1d ago

Interesting if true Russia's negotiation position would change, has it, and who has called for peace first, keep telling yourselves that your naval gazing is truth.

Reply(4)
12
Jesus Saves
1d ago

Russia hasn't loss anything, they gained major strategic placements within the USA. Their 10 yr investments using multimedia propaganda via social media platforms has changed the conservative party into a cult of radicalized extremists/terrorists. Who do you think advised Trump to declare voter fraud with zero proof.? I honestly was quite surprised his appointed judges didn't see things his way. Learn your PLEDGE of ALLEGIANCE people. Stop listening to people who tell you Americans are the enemy.

Reply(8)
11
(VADUT)
23h ago

Why are we so into 🇺🇦 business and not our domestic terrorists? I'm not a colonist, Imperialist, or communist. And, I wonder will respond equally towards our back and front door neighbors, as 🇷🇺 has done with the United States and Nato? How about cleaning our house before securing others for chance?

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
