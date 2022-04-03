Germany accuses Russia of war crimes in Bucha

Tweet

Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock on Sunday accused Russia of war crimes after Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine on Saturday.

“The images from #Bucha are unbearable,” Baerbock wrote in German on Twitter. “Putin’s rampant violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no bounds.”

“Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable,” she added.

She said that Germany’s response to Russia’s actions would be to “tighten sanctions” and “support #Ukraine even more in their defense.”

Ukrainian officials have claimed that hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, just outside of Kyiv, after civilians were executed and left lying in the streets.

“These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat,” Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted, alongside a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the street. “How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?”