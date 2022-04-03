ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany accuses Russia of war crimes in Bucha

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpBNk_0ey5g05e00
Tweet

Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock on Sunday accused Russia of war crimes after Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine on Saturday.

“The images from #Bucha are unbearable,” Baerbock wrote in German on Twitter. “Putin’s rampant violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no bounds.”

“Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable,” she added.

She said that Germany’s response to Russia’s actions would be to “tighten sanctions” and “support #Ukraine even more in their defense.”

Ukrainian officials have claimed that hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, just outside of Kyiv, after civilians were executed and left lying in the streets.

“These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat,” Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted, alongside a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the street. “How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?”

Comments / 6

The Hill
The Hill

526K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

398M+

Views

Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Russia#Ukraine#Ukrainian
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Telegraph

‘Do not invade Kyiv, we have already lost this war’: the pleas of Russia’s captured pilots

It might have been the honesty of a condemned man who had nothing left to lose. Or it might have been due to the presence of several burly Ukrainian soldiers watching from the back of the room. But when Lieutenant Colonel Maxim Krishtop, a captured Russian pilot, was paraded before TV cameras in Kyiv on Friday afternoon, he gave much more than his name, rank and number.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 39: Horrific findings after Russian retreat

Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back is discovered on the ground in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving...
PHOTOGRAPHY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy