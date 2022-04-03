1 dead, 11 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas field party concert

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.

DENTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO