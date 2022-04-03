ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 dead, 11 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas field party concert

By David Sentendrey
fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - One person was killed and 11 others were injured, including three juveniles, in a shooting at an outdoor concert event overnight Saturday in southeast Oak Cliff. Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the shooting call just after midnight. The venue was an outdoor concert described...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

