ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tony Hawk plans to keep skateboarding 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

By Ayesha Rascoe
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Ayesha Rascoe talks to skateboarding icon Tony Hawk about his new documentary, "Until the Wheels Fall Off." Hawk elevated his sport, but...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public

5K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

706K+

Views

Follow Connecticut Public and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Indy100

Radio host 'fired for comparing Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform'

A radio show host has claimed that she was fired from her job in a Washington D.C. station because she compared Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform.Amber Athey, a conservative host who has worked at the news station WMAL, said she was sacked after poking fun at the outfit, which saw Kamala wear a brown jacket to president Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she wrote in a tweet on March 1, referencing a former UPS tagline.Athey also writes for The Spectator,...
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Tokyo loosens strict public school uniform rules

Going to school today probably felt a little different for many students in Tokyo, Japan. Dress codes with roots that go back decades were just overhauled by about 200 public schools in the metropolitan area. The rules dictated hairstyle, the length of socks, underwear color and other aspects of a student's appearance. After years of debate surrounding the dress codes, officials repealed five of the rules. Hanako Montgomery has been following the story for VICE World News. She joins me now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Connecticut Public

America's population isn't growing as fast as it used to

America's population isn't growing as fast as it used to. Last year marked the lowest growth pace in American history. In fact, growth has been leveling off since at least the 2010s. Derek Thompson is a staff writer at The Atlantic. In an article published earlier this week, he argues that a combination of low births, high deaths and heavy restrictions on immigration are harmful to the country. So we asked him why it matters that the U.S. isn't growing as fast as it used to.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

A naturalist traces the astounding flyways of migratory birds

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. Did you know that when some migratory birds prepare for flights that can take them thousands of miles, their intestines and digestive organs shrink while their heart, lung and leg muscles can double in size? That's just one of the amazing facts you can learn from our guest, Scott Weidensaul. He's spent decades studying migratory birds, reporting on and writing about them and doing fieldwork and tracking and conservation efforts. The scale of bird migration is staggering, involving billions of birds, and the diversity of the species' mating, nesting and flying habits is awe inspiring. Weidensaul's latest book, "A World On The Wing: The Global Odyssey Of Migratory Birds," is now out in paperback.
ANIMALS
Connecticut Public

'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. "Sesame Street" is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood. Ameera debuts on the show "Ahlan Simsim." That's an Arabic-language "Sesame Street" series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. Ameera is apparently a really cool girl. She's 8 years old, passionate about science and basketball. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict. She uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury. The theme of the new season is kindness.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#North Korean#Nato#Npr Politics Podcast
Connecticut Public

Life Kit: How to get into poetry

April is National Poetry Month. And if poetry isn't your thing, don't worry. A lot of people are with you on that. But if you want to give poetry a shot and it just seems too dense or hard to appreciate, NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong with that.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy