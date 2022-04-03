Voter Registration Deadline Monday For Indiana Primary

Republican voter registration has gained on Democrats over the last year in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to election supervisor’s offices registration figures. No-party registrants continue to be the fastest-growing category. The change is greatest in Hillsborough, where Democratic voter numbers hit a record advantage last year over...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections. Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
Pandemic related emergency SNAP benefits will end this June. The government assistance program is being updated in Indiana. Food Stamps: 607,000 Americans to lose emergency food stamps. What is happening to my benefits?. In March 2020, the US government allowed Indiana to issue “emergency allotments” to help households who already...
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that applications are available for the second round of grants from the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The governor’s office says $365 million will be allocated to keep childcare programs in effect and award full-time professionals in child care with $1,000 retention bonuses.
When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
The Republican and Democratic fields for Illinois governor for June’s primary began to take shape Monday with the passage of a deadline for candidates to submit paperwork to secure the state’s top elected job. Downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and two others were the last of eight Republican...
Do you consider yourself middle class? Many people do as they don’t think they are rich enough for upper class and most people don’t want to say they are lower income, so middle class it is. What actually is the middle class?. The Pew Research Center defines middle...
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal Democratic lawmakers are once again moving forward with a proposal to legalize marijuana, weeks after Indiana legislators ended their 2022 Statehouse session without hearing any such bills. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which House Democrats also passed in 2020, would abolish criminal penalties connected to marijuana, create a federal […]
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming event will bring artisans from all over the state of Indiana to the Wabash Valley. It’s called the “Only In Indiana” spring market. The event will take place over two days, April 9 and 10 at the Greene County...
INDIANA (WEHT) – At the Indiana Statehouse, proposals to legalize medical or recreational marijuana ultimately died this session. But one Hoosier state lawmaker says that this move from the House of Representatives could force Indiana to set statewide regulations for marijuana. “I think it will be the pressure to go ahead and hold a hearing […]
There is no love lost between Illinois and Indiana but now the Hoosier State is trying to cash in on its neighbors to the west by charging to enter their nicest beaches. My family and I love going to the beach. Our favorite is Florida on the Gulf side. Unfortunately, we can't just travel there whenever we want because it takes too much time and money.
(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations. The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina,...
Comments / 0