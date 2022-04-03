ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Voter Registration Deadline Monday For Indiana Primary

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW – The deadline to register to vote in the May...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans build on voter registration momentum in Tampa Bay

Republican voter registration has gained on Democrats over the last year in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to election supervisor’s offices registration figures. No-party registrants continue to be the fastest-growing category. The change is greatest in Hillsborough, where Democratic voter numbers hit a record advantage last year over...
ELECTIONS
WNEM

Michigan voters can now update their registrations online

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections. Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Warsaw, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Kosciusko County, IN
WOMI Owensboro

True Story of Indiana Town That Vanished and Left Behind Mass Graves, Ghosts and Buried Treasure

When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Indiana Primary
FOX59

Federal lawmakers to vote on marijuana bill weeks after Indiana proposals fail

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal Democratic lawmakers are once again moving forward with a proposal to legalize marijuana, weeks after Indiana legislators ended their 2022 Statehouse session without hearing any such bills. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which House Democrats also passed in 2020, would abolish criminal penalties connected to marijuana, create a federal […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyWabashValley.com

‘Only In Indiana’ market coming to Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming event will bring artisans from all over the state of Indiana to the Wabash Valley. It’s called the “Only In Indiana” spring market. The event will take place over two days, April 9 and 10 at the Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IN may have to set statewide regulations for marijuana

INDIANA (WEHT) – At the Indiana Statehouse, proposals to legalize medical or recreational marijuana ultimately died this session. But one Hoosier state lawmaker says that this move from the House of Representatives could force Indiana to set statewide regulations for marijuana. “I think it will be the pressure to go ahead and hold a hearing […]
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Look Out Illinois Residents, Indiana Is Reaching Into Your Wallet

There is no love lost between Illinois and Indiana but now the Hoosier State is trying to cash in on its neighbors to the west by charging to enter their nicest beaches. My family and I love going to the beach. Our favorite is Florida on the Gulf side. Unfortunately, we can't just travel there whenever we want because it takes too much time and money.
INDIANA STATE
The Sanford Herald

Unaffiliated North Carolina voters pass Democrats in voter registrations

(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations. The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina,...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy