Clayton Morgan went 3 for 3 at the plate, homering and driving in two runs as Greenbrier East upended Beckley 8-3 on Hall of fame night. The loss snaps a fine-game winning streak for the Flying Eagles, who inducted coaches Stan Fansler and Mark Daniel as well as former platers Michael Maiolo, Hunter Fansler and Chris Vaught into the programs Hall of Fame prior to the game.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO