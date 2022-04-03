ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Rain Clearing & Sunshine Returns

By Marty Bass
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– After overnight clouds and some light rain the skies will be clearing and let Sunday Funday begin!

If we get more sun than “breaks of sun”, as is the forecast right now, all the better for us.

It will be another windy afternoon though. As far as this years early Spring and wind,  what’s new, right?

It seems this has been a windier early Spring than in previous years. But that could also be me being impatient, like all of us, for some sunny and really mild days.

And we may have to wait another week for that to become our April reality.

Much of this week we will have a mention of rain in the forecast.

The steadiest, and  heaviest, will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

That will be a big slug of Gulf moisture rolling through the Mid-Atlantic.

We could see over an inch in some locations. And beyond that we will see no great clear out until next Sunday Funday.

I also think we will see the pretty steady breeze or wind in the forecast this week too.

But no snow and no freezing temperatures on tap so call it a “win!”

Enjoy this day, find ya some fun, and be safe!

