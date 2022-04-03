We’ve all got dirty laundry

Melissa Martin Columnist

“Don’t go airing your dirty laundry in public” is an old saying. The meaning is to keep your problems inside your own home or to yourself.

DC Talk’s 2010 music video “Just Between You and Me” takes place in a grimy laundromat –

symbolism for the hidden secrets or dirty misdeeds we carry around inside. The cast depicts a wide variety of people with different races and ages: a gentle elderly man; a young lady in despair; a disheveled bag lady with a grayed photograph of her younger self; and members of DC Talk. Lots of people with dirty laundry: guilt, shame, regret, rejection, self-loathing, unforgiveness of self, past hurts and trauma, emotional damage, addictions.

Dispersed throughout the video is a young man clutching a cardboard box and running from two men. We assume they want what’s in the small box. The sweaty man slips into the laundromat to hide. Next, he drops the mysterious box in the trash can and walks out. He threw away his dirty laundry. We assume he wants to start afresh.

Meantime, the people in the laundromat hurry towards the trash can. A man grabs the box and starts to open it. They want to see his dirty laundry. The video ends. Nobody knows what his dirty laundry is. Viewers are supposed to reflect upon their own dirty laundry.

In a 2022 online article, Brad Bull writes about his own dirty laundry. Bull describes it as his shame box. “Across three decades, I had been to multiple therapists trying to shake the very thought of what I was ashamed about. I was like Family Secrets podcaster Dani Shapiro describing how she — raised Jewish — was racked with guilt when she ate a cheeseburger. I grew up Southern Baptist, so the list of taboos had grown longer than the book of Leviticus itself.” Visit www.baptistnews.com. Bull also examined guilt, perfectionism that fed procrastination, and low self-esteem.

“Dirty Laundry” a song written by Don Henley was released in 1982. The song is about unscrupulous reporters that do anything for a story. However, in 1980, Henley was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drugs after paramedics treated a 16-year-old girl suffering from drug intoxication at his Los Angeles home, according to Dirty Laundry Songfacts.

Cleaning our dirty laundry

Fear of judgement, rejection, punishment, and loss can keep dirty laundry in the closet. Worry, anxiety, and fear can keep the lid on the clothes hamper. A guilty conscious can stink up the psyche. False guilt (guilt that you heap on yourself when it wasn’t your fault) can also soil the psyche. Secrets live in the symptoms.

Going on TV and calling out your baby daddy or other family members may help or hinder, but then the entire world knows your messy business – a forever record of dirty deeds. Ranting on Facebook and other social media platforms by spilling your dirty laundry doesn’t solve your problems.

Many individuals share their dirty laundry in memoirs – books full of secrets revealed. “Why We Write About Ourselves: Twenty Memoirists on Why They Expose Themselves (and Others) in the Name of Literature,” a 2016 book by Meredith Maran (editor) asked bestselling authors to spill secrets about the act of spilling secrets.

While an autobiography and a biography both tell the story of a person’s life, they are not the same thing. When a person writes his or her own life story, the book is an autobiography. When an author writes a book about another person’s life, the result is a biography. So, another person can expose your secrets.

The takeaway from this column is for each individual to examine her/his own dirty laundry in a safe place with a safe person. Confession is good for the soul.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a therapist, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist.