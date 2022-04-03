In Charlotte, Denzel Washington revisits Will Smith Chris Rock slap

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington attended a religious leadership conference in Charlotte this weekend and spoke on a number of topics including last week’s Will Smith slap at the Oscars.

QCN was in attendance when Washington, on stage with pastor and moderator T.D. Jakes, explained why he got up and spoke with Smith immediately after the incident.

“Well, there’s a saying, When the devil ignores you then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said from the stage at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

“The devil goes oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite. Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night.”

After Smith struck the comedian Chris Rock for a joke about Smith’s wife Jada, Washington went over to console Smith.

“I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer.”

Pastor Joel Osteen and the President of Ghana were among other guests who appeared during the course of the three-day event.

On Friday Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said Friday. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

The International Leadership Conference is an annual conference founded by Jakes that first launched in 2011.

