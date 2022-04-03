ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

On and off rain chances Sunday night through Thursday

By Jaime Travers
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – Multiple systems will impact the region this week bringing a few rounds of measurable rainfall. The first of these systems moves in overnight into Monday morning.

Scattered showers will move in ahead of a cold front Sunday night and last through Monday morning. Showers will shift south of the metro by mid morning but will linger across our southern counties as the cold front stalls along the Missouri-Arkansas border.

Scattered showers tonight into Monday morning. The metro should stay dry Monday afternoon but a few showers could continue to impact our southern counties.

Another system will bring rain and a few storms back into the region Monday night into the first part of Tuesday.

More showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as a warm front lifts north.

Widely scattered showers are possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening but rain will once again become more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another cold front comes through. Rain will then taper off through the day on Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms continue into Wednesday.

A second push of cooler air will come in Wednesday night which will cool temperatures down for Thursday. Gusty winds, highs in the low 50s, and maybe a few spot showers by Thursday afternoon.

