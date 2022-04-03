ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Spring allergy season hits hard

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikgtU_0ey5dZcN00

(WDVM) — Spring is usually known as a happy time for some but for others, it’s the season of runny noses and watery eyes.

“It’s not the best I’ve already had to call off work due to it,” Taylor Cooper said. “I had a headache and my nose is running so I really can’t stand springtime allergies. “

Symptoms of seasonal allergies have hit people all around the world. Most people say they usually deal with their allergies with any over-the-counter medicine they can get.

“We do a lot of over-the-counter medications since they’ve become over-the-counter before we had to have regular prescription drugs,” Karine Ptak said.

Medical experts say the best way to help with your allergies is to use medicines labeled as antihistamines.

“in allergy season, there are these things called histamines that cause us to produce all of these extra secretions because it is just a reaction to an allergen something that’s coming to us from the outside,” CEO and President of Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Dr. Fabian Sandoval said. “So then there’s medications called antihistamines which block the interactions so that we don’t have that runny nose and those itchy eyes.”

If over-the-counter medications don’t seem to work, officials say you should reach out to your primary care doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

How to recognise the signs of spring allergies in your dog

It's springtime which means hay fever season is upon us. But did you know that spring allergies also affect dogs? Dust, pollen and plants can all set off allergies for your furry friend. With the help of Sean McCormack, Head Vet at tails.com, we've rounded up a list of how to spot the signs your dog may be affected by irritating spring allergies.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Season#Allergy Symptoms#Clinical Research#Wdvm#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Woman left with half a skull after sinus infection

A martial arts instructor was left with half her skull after emergency surgery to save her life from a sinus infection that spread around her brain.Natasha Gunther, 25, of San Francisco had to have 5.5 inches (14cm) of bone removed to stop a mass pushing against her brain.Having originally complained of cold-like symptoms and what she thought was a mild infection, doctors told her without the surgery she could be dead in a week.She has since posted about her condition and surgery on TikTok as a warning to others to get checked out if they have similar symptoms and to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
deseret.com

CDC reveals the COVID-19 symptoms to consider as spring nears

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that outlined the different symptoms someone can get from COVID-19 and seasonal allergies. Why it matters: Spring is right around the corner, leading to little colds, allergies and more. With COVID-19 still running through the country, the CDC shared symptoms so people know what might be impacting them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Eczema on Hands?

If your hands are red, scaly, and itchy, you might have eczema. Eczema refers to any condition that causes skin inflammation. If you experience eczema on your hands, you can relieve symptoms and reduce future flare-ups by avoiding triggers. Eczema is a common skin condition affecting 10% of adults and...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Dyshidrotic Eczema? Causes and Symptoms

Dyshidrotic eczema is generally triggered by coming in contact with something you are allergic to or hypersensitive to. Avoiding these triggers helps keep your eczema under check. Some of the common triggers of dyshidrotic eczema include:. Jewelry or other items that contain certain metals such as nickel, cobalt, or chromium.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNYT

Warning signs of obstructive sleep apnea

This is "Sleep Awareness Week." Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious disorder. It's where a person stops breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time. Gasping for air during sleep. Awakening with a dry mouth. Morning headache. Excessive daytime sleepiness. It's estimated 25 million Americans may suffer from obstructive...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Options for allergy sufferers grow as pollen season lasts longer, gets more intense

The cherry blossoms’ peak bloom is underway on the National Mall. It rarely arrives this early, but it reflects a trend that’s affecting people with seasonal allergies. “We have noticed over the last decade or so that there is an overall lengthening in the pollen season,” said Dr. Kara Wada, an allergist and immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy