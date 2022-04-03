ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemen: two-month ceasefire begins with hopes for peace talks

By Diplomatic editor, Patrick Wintour
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIFas_0ey5dIrG00
Pro-Houthis forces take part in a military parade last week in Sana'a, Yemen.

A UN-brokered two-month ceasefire in Yemen was broadly holding on its first full day with oil shipments reaching the port of Hodeida, including some ships that have been barred from entering for 88 days.

The ceasefire is the biggest step forward in the six-year war and is intended to apply inside and outside the country’s borders.

In a statement, the UN special envoy Hans Grundberg stressed the importance of building on the agreement to restore trust between the warring parties and resume a political process aimed at ending the conflict.

He hopes such a relatively long ceasefire provides an opportunity to develop full peace talks, and to start to address some of the underlying economic problems prolonging the conflict.

“The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering, and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” Grundberg said.

The terms of the truce include facilitating the entry of 18 fuel ships into the ports of Hodeida and allowing two commercial flights a week to and from Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations. The terms also include convening a meeting between the parties to agree on opening roads in the city of Taiz and elsewhere to improve civilians’ freedom of movement inside Yemen.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all Yemenis on the start of the holy month of Ramadan,” Grundberg said. “I hope the onset of this truce will give Yemenis a chance to celebrate the holy month in peace, safety and tranquility.”

The ceasefire coincided with the separate Gulf Cooperation Council-sponsored talks between many of the warring parties in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Those talks are not being attended by the Houthi rebel group that claimed responsibility for further attacks last week on Saudi Aramco sites inside Saudi Arabia. The British ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim, urged the Houthis to join the talks in Riyadh, adding that the aim was to turn the ceasefire into something permanent.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, on Saturday expressed hope for a “political process” to bring peace to the impoverished country.

“You must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected and that it is renewed and … that a true political process is launched,” he said.

“This demonstrates that even when things look impossible, when there is the will to compromise, peace becomes possible,” Guterres added.

The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, claimed the ceasefire was the product of a change in battlefield dynamics and a realisation by the Iran-backed Houthis that they cannot win militarily.

“We would like to see Iran move away from the negative tactics and role they have played up this point,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
The Independent

Satellite photos show Yemen rebels hit Saudi oil site again

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week struck the same oil storage tank in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah they had previously hit two years ago, satellite photos show.Satellite photos by Planet Labs PBC, analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, show the damage on Sunday to the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which sits just southeast of the city's international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. That same storage tank — owned by the state oil behemoth Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco — was hit by what the Houthis described as a...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel says partnership with Arab League allies will deter Iran

Israel's foreign minster says deepening ties with friendly countries from the Arab League will "first and foremost" help counter the threat from Iran. He was speaking after a summit held in Israel for the first time with top diplomats from Arab League countries and the US. Three of them -...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Houthis#Iran#Ceasefire#Un#Yemenis
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

224K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy