ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton's Stunning Style Transformation Fit for a Future Queen

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a busy year of engagements ahead, including large national celebrations planned for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Kate will have many opportunities to display her new-found sartorial...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Newsweek
Newsweek

860K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Recorded Her Message For Sons’ Future Wives? Princess Of Wales Reportedly Has Advice For Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Princess Diana reportedly recorded tapes for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a car accident in Paris. At the time, sources said that the Princess of Wales was being tailed by the paparazzi because they wanted to take photos of her and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. The accident made it impossible for Princess Diana to say goodbye to her sons, but she reportedly made a touching gesture five days before her demise.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Relocating To Windsor? Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Want To Be Closer To Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are, reportedly, eyeing a move to Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Kensington Palace in 2017. Before this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resided in Nottingham Cottage after they tied the knot in 2011. Two years later, Prince William and Middleton moved into Princess Margaret’s former home, Apartment 1A.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte channels Kate Middleton in cutest £50 dress

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! The young royal joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George to pay tribute to her great-grandfather at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday. Royal fans were quick to comment on how the six-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's show-stopping red dress was made with the royal in mind

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing a variety of dazzling outfits during the royal tour and we have been loving seeing what she has been rocking each day. On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was up there as one of the best, ever! We're calling it…
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#British Royal Family
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas. Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff...
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Skipped Spring and Went Straight to Summer

Spring has officially arrived, but Kate Middleton is already dressing for summer. On Sunday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William capped off the first full day of their Caribbean tour at a family-run cocoa farm in Belize, and she wore the perfect warm weather outfit for the visit. Wearing a breezy, bright blue floral midi dress with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt by Tory Burch, Kate paired the tropical-ready garment with coordinating blue pom-pom hoop earrings, a pair of white espadrilles, and at one point, aviator sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

What Will Duchess Kate's Title Be When Prince William Is King?

For the past decade, the former Kate Middleton has been styled as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, and is also known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland. When her father-in-law Prince Charles becomes king she’s set to become the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Told By Jamaica's PM They Want To Drop The British Monarch As Their Head Of State

Jamaica wants to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state as it seeks true independence. Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of state of Jamaica for years, but the country wants to move on from the monarchy. Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and Middleton their plans to be an independent nation during the royal couple's visit on Wednesday.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Who is looking after Prince William and Kate's children during their Caribbean tour?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are about to embark on their week-long Caribbean tour on Saturday, but who is looking after their three young children while they're away?. William and Kate are the doting parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis but while the couple are away working, the kids have remained back in London where they attend school and nursery.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Prince William is such a gentleman!' Royal fans are left swooning as Duke holds Kate Middleton's hand to help her down the stairs in rare PDA during Belize tour

Royal fans were left swooning last night after Prince William and Kate Middleton showcased a rare moment of public affection during their Belize tour. The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, yesterday attended an evening reception in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech, Belize.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Looks More Like 'First Lady' Than 'Royal Wife' During Caribbean Tour, Body Language Expert Judi James Says

Kate Middleton has the markings of a first lady based on her fashion choices during Caribbean tour. Kate Middleton gives out a "first lady" vibes more than a "royal wife" impression during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour. Her choice of outfit when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was telling, when they left Belize to continue their royal tour to Jamaica.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
860K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy