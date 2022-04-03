ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Internet Slams Man Who Called Off Wedding, Gave Date and Venue to His Kid

By Kate Fowler
 2 days ago
The woman shared in a popular Mumsnet post that she found out the news by email after attempting to cancel vendors to which she had paid...

Betty Fitch
2d ago

She should demand the deposits back from the vendors that she paid as well as the money her Dad paid out. he has no right to use their money for his daughter. sounds like he is a piece of work. Best to get rid of him.

❤️ Skylar
2d ago

You are so much better off! Consider he did you a favor..You don't want to marry someone that doesn't love you.. That would only hurt worse. .

Teri Underwood
2d ago

I'm sure you signed a contract on Your deposits, there's no way he can override Your deposits and the vendors who let him get away with that should be charged with theft of service, now go get Your deposits girl and let him pay for his daughter's wedding!

IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
