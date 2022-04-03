ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frank Gore to Sign One-Day Contract With 49ers Before Retirement

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fjlg_0ey5d5T400

The veteran running back is signing one more contract.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Frank Gore’s career looks to be over.

The veteran running back told Heidi Watney of Bovada he plans on retiring as a 49er before the season begins.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m gonna do my one-day contract, do my retirement,” Gore said. “I told Jed York, I always want to be a Niner.”

Gore spent 10 years in San Francisco, and he is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher. He is the only running back in San Francisco history to surpass 11,000 yards in his career with the team.

After San Francisco, Gore bounced around a bit. He played with the Colts for three seasons, surpassing 1,000 yards in 2016 and totaling over 900 yards each year. He finished his playing career on one-year deals with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets, last playing for New York in 2020.

Gore finished his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, which is third in NFL history behind just Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He also totaled 81 rushing touchdowns in his 16 NFL seasons, and while he never led the league in rushing, he made five Pro Bowls with San Francisco

In the meantime, Gore had already started his plans after football. He fought former NBA player Deron Williams in a boxing match earlier this year , a match in which he lost, and Gore now says he still wants to remain part of the NFL. Gore said he would love to join the 49ers’ front office, and expects to have a conversation about doing just that.

“We’re also gonna sit down with me and my agent and talk about me working in the front office, because I love looking at talent, I love to evaluate talent, and I love ball,” he said. “They know that I know football players, what it takes to build football players.”

More NFL Coverage:

Report: Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots for Third-Round Pick
Colin Kaepernick Tweets His Excitement Ahead of Michigan Spring Game Appearance
Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Comments on Team’s QB Situation After Matt Ryan Trade
• All 49ers: 49ers Re-Sign Ross Dwelley to One-Year Deal

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers

Comments / 7

Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Cheerleader Show Ending: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most-iconic brands in all of sports and for more than a decade, the squad has been featured in a television show, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. That show is ending after a 16-year run. The Cowboys announced on Saturday that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Heidi Watney
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Jed York
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Retirement#Jets#American Football#Bovada#Colts#Bills#Nba
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

3 WR’s The Packers Must Target In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense is going to look a lot different in 2022 than it has the last few seasons. While they were able to work out a deal to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, his No. 1 target from the better part of the last six seasons is moving on.
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Explains Why Bruce Arians Retired Now

Bruce Arians’ sudden retirement as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caused an immediate whirlwind of speculation around the league. Did Tom Brady’s return have anything to do with his departure? Or was it simply just a sudden change of heart?. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy