Frank Gore to Sign One-Day Contract With 49ers Before Retirement

Frank Gore’s career looks to be over.

The veteran running back told Heidi Watney of Bovada he plans on retiring as a 49er before the season begins.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m gonna do my one-day contract, do my retirement,” Gore said. “I told Jed York, I always want to be a Niner.”

Gore spent 10 years in San Francisco, and he is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher. He is the only running back in San Francisco history to surpass 11,000 yards in his career with the team.

After San Francisco, Gore bounced around a bit. He played with the Colts for three seasons, surpassing 1,000 yards in 2016 and totaling over 900 yards each year. He finished his playing career on one-year deals with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets, last playing for New York in 2020.

Gore finished his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, which is third in NFL history behind just Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He also totaled 81 rushing touchdowns in his 16 NFL seasons, and while he never led the league in rushing, he made five Pro Bowls with San Francisco

In the meantime, Gore had already started his plans after football. He fought former NBA player Deron Williams in a boxing match earlier this year , a match in which he lost, and Gore now says he still wants to remain part of the NFL. Gore said he would love to join the 49ers’ front office, and expects to have a conversation about doing just that.

“We’re also gonna sit down with me and my agent and talk about me working in the front office, because I love looking at talent, I love to evaluate talent, and I love ball,” he said. “They know that I know football players, what it takes to build football players.”

