ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reports: Publix ending free prescription program on June 1

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY8Zg_0ey5cTV400

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is ending a program that allows customers access to some prescription drugs for free, according to published reports.

The supermarket giant, whose headquarters are based in Lakeland, Florida, has 1,297 stores across seven states according to its website, will end its program on June 1, according to reporters from The Ledger of Lakeland and the West Orlando News. At least 1,200 of the stores have pharmacies, the Ledger reported.

“While we are no longer offering medications for free, many will still be available at Publix Pharmacy at little to no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans,” a Publix flyer obtained by West Orlando News reads.

A Publix pharmacist in the southwest Florida city of Lehigh Acres confirmed the news to WINK-TV.

The free prescriptions include medications used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetes, according to WFOR-TV.

The program allows consumers to obtain antibiotics including amoxicillin, ampicillin, SMZ-TMP and penicillin VK, according to Supermarket News. Prescriptions were also filled for high blood pressure and diabetes, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The free prescription program began in 2007, according to the newspaper. In 2020, Publix announced it had filled 100 million prescriptions under the program, WTVJ-TV reported.

Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, did not respond to an email asking about the program, The Ledger reported.

Publix has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Thousands of Walmart customers have credit card details stolen as experts reveal how to spot devices stealing your info

THOUSANDS of Walmart shoppers across four states have had their credit card information stolen by skimming devices, according to police. Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu and a third unidentified suspect are accused of putting credit card skimmer “overlays” on credit card machines in multiple Walmart stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Insurance Plans#Prescriptions#The West Orlando News#Ledger#Publix Pharmacy#Wfor Tv#Paulnutcher#Vk#Supermarket News#The Sun Sentinel
Mashed

The Most Profitable Items For Grocery Stores Might Surprise You

Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
LehighValleyLive.com

Does Walmart have any promo codes today?

Walmart is a top choice among discount stores. The big-box retailer is known for its constant sales across all categories, but can you snag a good deal today?. No, but the retail giant is constantly holding massive savings. Is Walmart offering any deals?. Yes. Shop everything on sale here. Are...
RETAIL
CNBC

How Walmart thwarted $4 million in elder gift card scams

Technology developed by Walmart helped the retail giant identify and freeze nearly $4 million in gift cards that had been bought by thousands of primarily elderly victims at the direction of con artists who duped them. The U.S. Department of Justice, after being notified by Walmart, recently seized that money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

How to get groceries without using much gas

Soaring inflation doesn't only affect what consumers buy; it also dictates where they shop. As gas prices spike, some habits learned during the pandemic, including limited trips to the grocery store, are set to make a comeback. This time it won't be to protect health but to save money. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Tech competition heats up at the checkout

Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WHIO Dayton

Walgreens goes to trial in Florida lawsuit on opioids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Most of the defendants in Florida's lawsuit over the opioid epidemic have settled for more than $870 million, according to the state attorney general. One remains: Walgreens Co. is not giving up. A jury has been seated in Pasco County, Florida, just...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Starbucks Sued by Man Claiming He Drank Cleaning Solution Served to Him After Ordering Coffee

Starbucks is facing a hefty lawsuit after a Connecticut man claimed he accidentally drank cleaning solution instead of the coffee he thought he’d been served. Per TMZ, Matthew Mitchell detailed in the suit that he visited a Starbucks in his state last August and ordered a standard black coffee. He said he drank his purchase without thinking twice, then began to feel a burning in his throat and chest. When he inspected the cup’s contents, he claimed the liquid had a blue hue. Mitchell said he brought it back to the staff, and they told him a new employee had been in the process of cleaning out their coffee machines with Urnex, a common cleaning solution used at Starbucks locations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy