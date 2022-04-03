ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Bringing Periods Of Rain Will Set Stage For Unsettled Stretch

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
A projected radar image of the region for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system bringing a new round of rainfall will set the stage for what will be an unsettled stretch of weather in the region.

Sunday, April 3 will be mostly cloudy, with rain arriving in the early afternoon and continuing at times through the early evening.

Up to a half-inch is possible before the system winds down at around 8 p.m.

Skies will gradually clear overnight heading into Monday, April 4, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday, April 5 will be partly sunny for most of the day, with a chance of afternoon rain and showers, and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Unsettled weather will then linger through the end of the workweek with rain expected in the morning through the early afternoon on Wednesday, April 6, and a high temperature in the low 50s.

Thursday, April 7 will be cloudy with showers likely and a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be more on-and-off showers through the overnight hours.

It will be continued cloudy on Friday, April 8 with a chance for more showers and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

