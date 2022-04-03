ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jeremiah on the instant impact players Eagles can land with 3 first-round picks

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles are among seven teams with multiple first-round picks in the NFL draft, and they’re the only team with three selections, giving Howie Roseman the perfect opportunity to add dynamic players to the roster.

During a guest spot on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jeremiah says he believes the Eagles can get a starting wide receiver and another starting edge rusher with their three first-round picks.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick to the roster and the expectation is that he’ll rush from multiple positions while being listed as a linebacker.

The Eagles could still add Purdue’s George Karlaftis, FSU’s Jermaine Johnson, or Travon Walker at the edge rusher position, while Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, or Arkansas’s Treylon Burks are potential wide receiver additions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
