Tokyo Stock Exchange

 1 day ago

The Tokyo Stock Exchange abbreviated as Tosho or TSE/TYO, is a stock exchange located in Tokyo, Japan. It is the third largest stock exchange in the world by aggregate market capitalization of its listed companies, and...

Reuters

Volkswagen keeps Changchun factory shut on Thursday, Shanghai to reopen

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen Group China said on Wednesday it would as a precautionary measure pause production for another day in Changchun due to COVID cases, but would resume production in Shanghai on Thursday after a 48 hour suspension. “Due to the current volatile COVID situation in China we are temporarily...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Russian stocks gain as Moscow Exchange resumes trading

Russia reopened its stock market for an abbreviated session on Thursday nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine. The Russia MOEX was trading 9% higher. There will be heavy restrictions on trading to prevent the kind of massive selloff that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
Place
Tokyo, JP
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chinese trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese exports to Russia have been buffeted as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Chinese multinationals have stayed in Russia...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

How the U.S. Is Moving Closer to Delisting Chinese Firms

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it has reinstated 352 expired product exclusions from U.S. "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese imports, well short of the 549 exclusions that it was previously considering. The reinstated product exclusions will be effective retroactively from Oct. 12,...
FOREIGN POLICY

