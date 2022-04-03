A Minute With Drexel: Cleaning Up Your Life

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG – You never know where inspiration will come to you and what lesson you may

learn from a seemingly ordinary experience. This week’s minute with Drexel began with cleaning the

refrigerator… and ended with a lesson about cleaning up what’s inside of us!

Hey, y’all! So, I was trying to decide what to talk with you about this week. There’s a lot of serious stuff going

on in the world right now. There are also a lot of frivolous things going on in the world right now. So, when I

look for inspiration and ways to clear my mind, I get to cleaning. Weird, I know, but it’s what I do!

I went to cleaning my refrigerator out and it gave me a thought. You know, no matter how clean I am,

whenever I clean my refrigerator there’s always something yucky in there! Celery leaves have dropped off

and dried out and gotten icky, or something has spilled and gotten sticky. But you know, cleaning it up

doesn’t bother me very much. However! Have you ever moved into a new place and you’ve opened up the

refrigerator and someone’s left “their dirt” in there? Ewww! It seems so much worse than what accumulates

in our own refrigerator!

That got me to thinking! That’s kind of how things are in our lives. We have things in our own lives that we

just pass off and think, ‘Oh, that’s not so bad, that’s not so dirty,’ but when we see it in other people, we

pitch a hissy-fit sometimes and think ‘Ew, gross! I can’t believe that about that person!’

It got me to thinking about Matthew Chapter 7 where basically we are told that before you go to criticizing

someone else, you need to clean up your own life. So, I’ve decided that this week, I’m going to look for

things that need to be cleaned up in my life before I start casting stones and making decisions about what

other people are doing. I thought you might like to join me in that. And you might also like to go read

Matthew chapter 7, the first 10 verses or so, to give you a little guidance about how to carry this action our

in your own life this week.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.

