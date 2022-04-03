COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

While director of the first two Harry Potter films Chris Columbus has expressed his interest in directing a film inspired by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, not everyone from the franchise is excited to make such a return, with Daniel Radcliffe noting that he hasn't been away from the series long enough to want to reprise his role. The actor didn't rule out a return to the series indefinitely, though admitted that it might be a few more decades before he has any excitement about playing the character again. HBO Max is reportedly developing a TV series inspired by the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO