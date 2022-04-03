ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19. Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested...

