ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Former McDonald’s All-American stepping away from Arkansas basketball

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO9k7_0ey5ZTX100

Sasha Goforth’s high-school career was one of the best in Fayetteville High School history. When the local product decided to return to home to play for the Razorbacks, the future for Hogs basketball was promising.

Goforth averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks during his first year at Arkansas. But on Saturday night, she revealed she would stepping away from the team for an undetermined amount of time.

“This past year, with the combination of Gastroparesis and anxiety, basketball became too much,” Goforth tweeted. “The side effects affected my performance and kept me feeling miserable. Although this is incredibly hard for me, I know that the best thing for me to do right now is to step away from basketball.”

Goforth was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of FHS in 2019. She started her career at Oregon State, playing her freshman year with the Beavers before transferring to Arkansas where she sat our her first season.

“This year I was blessed enough to get the chance to a part of an amazing program with some amazing people in it,” Goforth said. “I can’t begin to describe how thankful I am that Coach Neighbors and the rest of the Arkansas staff was gracious enough to let me come back this year and be a part of this team.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danielle Gibson sits atop Arkansas’ career RBI list

One of the best to ever wear the Razorback uniform had a historic day at the plate in Arkansas’ series-clinching win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon. Danielle Gibson’s three-run home run in the top of the 5th inning moved her past Miranda Dixon for the top spot in Arkansas Softball’s all-time RBI list with 148. Gibby sent that to the street pic.twitter.com/z3GVlk5wlH — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 3, 2022 In Sunday’s historic game, Gibson went 3-for-4 with two of those hits being home runs. In addition to scoring three runs with her 5th inning blast, Gibson added to her career RBI total...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
PennLive.com

Top-ranked South Carolina stayed in the locker room for national anthem before Final Four win creating social media buzz

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To Kansas’ Dominant Performance

Dick Vitale was thoroughly impressed with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. KU handled Villanova from wire-to-wire. Pulling away in the end, 81-65, on their way to the NCAA championship game. Vitale took to his Twitter after the game to share his thoughts on Kansas’ outstanding night. “The Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Mcdonald#All American#Fayetteville High School#Fhs#Beavers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Prediction For 5-Star QB Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Saturday morning, a new prediction rolled in for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Recruiting expert Mike Farrell suggested the two “lead dogs” are Alabama and Texas. He later picked the Longhorns as the next landing spot for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. “But...
NFL
The Spun

There Are 2 Final Four Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

After several weeks of action, there are just four teams that can win the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Three regions saw their No. 1 seeds fall with Kansas being the lone No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. Two No. 2 seeds in Duke and Villanova are still alive, while North Carolina is the highest-remaining seed at No. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy