ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Summer camps are back in high demand

By Kaitlyn Pratt
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor millions of kids who missed out on summer camp during the pandemic, this year offers the chance to make up for missed time. Programs are already in high demand. Camps around the country are warning...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
WausauPilot

YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow now accepting summer camp registration

Registration is now open for Stevens Point Area YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow, serving youths from 7 to 17 years of age. This year’s offering are: Resident Overnight Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Trips, Leaders in Training and Counselors in Training. Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youths ages 5-7, the Y offers Summer Vacation at the YMCA in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#American Camp Association#Find Acacamps Org
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

6 Steps to Help "Mean" Kids Be Nice

When kids act mean, they are often struggling with feelings of insecurity/self-doubt and anxiety, difficult emotions to process. Just teaching kindness is rarely useful because it doesn't address the underlying issues. Shaming kids for being mean only begets more mean behavior. When children boss other kids around, say hurtful things,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WILX-TV

Camp Kesem MSU excited to host in-person fundraiser and summer camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Camp Kesem, driven by college students, is a nationwide nonprofit that supports children whose parents have or have had cancer with free year-round services. Michigan State University has their very own chapter who are not only super excited to host in-person camp this year, but...
EAST LANSING, MI
psychologytoday.com

Why Our Kids Are Suffering

A rapidly growing domain of psychological research and theory is that referred to as Self-Determination Theory (SDT), pioneered and named about 30 years ago by psychologists Richard Ryan and Edward Deci. The fundamental premise of SDT is that we humans perform better and live happier, more satisfying lives, when we experience ourselves as living in accordance with our own, internal desires and decisions rather than being driven from outside sources by rewards, punishments, and demands from others. By now, hundreds of research studies support this basic premise and elaborate upon it in various ways (for reviews, see Ryan & Deci, 2017; Ryan, Huta & Deci, 2008).
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Adolescents, Parents, and the Power of Reputation

Reputation is a public impression of someone based on personal conduct and the opinion of others. Reputation is like a "shadow self" that precedes and follows everyone through life, sometimes to influential effect. During adolescence, reputation is partly created by social association with the peer group to which one belongs.
KIDS
blueridgeoutdoors

How Parents Are Raising Outdoor Kids in a Digital World

On her desk at work, Charissa Hipp has a picture drawn by her daughter, Julia. In it mother and daughter are sitting at their favorite overlook on the Appalachian Trail watching the sunset. Beneath the image, Julia wrote, “I like me because I can do really hard things.”. Julia,...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Playtime: Shouldn't This Be Fun?

Recognize a key cognitive difference that informs how adults and children approach playtime. Learn how control can sabotage the opportunity for bonding. Reimagine playtime through a child's perspective to get the most benefits from it. Playing with your kids seems easy enough, right? Or maybe not. If you're a parent...
KIDS
Ariana Taylor

What Do Kids Really Need?

(Does this post seem familiar? You may have seen it before…I’m shutting down my other blog and reposting some of my favorites over here.) What Do Kids Really NeedPhoto by Arina Krasnikova from Pexels.
Fast Company

Helping overextended moms stay in the workforce—and thrive

I became a coach for working moms after struggling to balance two kids and a demanding job within the confines of corporate culture. After I had my first child and was returning from maternity leave, I asked for a mere half hour of flexibility in my schedule to tuck my daughter in for bedtime—and was refused. So, I left and started my own marketing firm, running it for years with two kids before re-entering the workforce full time. Nothing had changed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy