ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reports: Publix ending free prescription program on June 1

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voWuM_0ey5YYq100

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is ending a program that allows customers access to some prescription drugs for free, according to published reports.

The supermarket giant, whose headquarters are based in Lakeland, Florida, has 1,297 stores across seven states according to its website, will end its program on June 1, according to reporters from The Ledger of Lakeland and the West Orlando News. At least 1,200 of the stores have pharmacies, the Ledger reported.

“While we are no longer offering medications for free, many will still be available at Publix Pharmacy at little to no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans,” a Publix flyer obtained by West Orlando News reads.

A Publix pharmacist in the southwest Florida city of Lehigh Acres confirmed the news to WINK-TV.

The free prescriptions include medications used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetes, according to WFOR-TV.

The program allows consumers to obtain antibiotics including amoxicillin, ampicillin, SMZ-TMP and penicillin VK, according to Supermarket News. Prescriptions were also filled for high blood pressure and diabetes, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The free prescription program began in 2007, according to the newspaper. In 2020, Publix announced it had filled 100 million prescriptions under the program, WTVJ-TV reported.

Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, did not respond to an email asking about the program, The Ledger reported.

Publix has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Allrecipes.com

10+ Perks of Being a Publix Shopper

If you're a regular Publix shopper, you probably already know many of the benefits to frequenting the store, from buy-one-get-one deals to free cookies at the bakery. However, if you're not familiar with the Florida-based supermarket, you may soon find your car turning in the store's direction after you read this list of perks of being a Publix shopper.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Thousands of Walmart customers have credit card details stolen as experts reveal how to spot devices stealing your info

THOUSANDS of Walmart shoppers across four states have had their credit card information stolen by skimming devices, according to police. Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu and a third unidentified suspect are accused of putting credit card skimmer “overlays” on credit card machines in multiple Walmart stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Insurance Plans#Prescriptions#The West Orlando News#Ledger#Publix Pharmacy#Wfor Tv#Paulnutcher#Vk#Supermarket News#The Sun Sentinel
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Most Profitable Items For Grocery Stores Might Surprise You

Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NJ.com

Does Walmart have any promo codes today?

Walmart is a top choice among discount stores. The big-box retailer is known for its constant sales across all categories, but can you snag a good deal today?. No, but the retail giant is constantly holding massive savings. Is Walmart offering any deals?. Yes. Shop everything on sale here. Are...
RETAIL
CNBC

How Walmart thwarted $4 million in elder gift card scams

Technology developed by Walmart helped the retail giant identify and freeze nearly $4 million in gift cards that had been bought by thousands of primarily elderly victims at the direction of con artists who duped them. The U.S. Department of Justice, after being notified by Walmart, recently seized that money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

How to get groceries without using much gas

Soaring inflation doesn't only affect what consumers buy; it also dictates where they shop. As gas prices spike, some habits learned during the pandemic, including limited trips to the grocery store, are set to make a comeback. This time it won't be to protect health but to save money. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Tech competition heats up at the checkout

Supermarkets are increasingly becoming testing grounds for some of the latest technology. Many of us are accustomed to self-checkout kiosks where you can scan, bag and pay for your items without the help of a cashier. At the Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can now use an app to scan...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WSB Radio

Walgreens goes to trial in Florida lawsuit on opioids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Most of the defendants in Florida's lawsuit over the opioid epidemic have settled for more than $870 million, according to the state attorney general. One remains: Walgreens Co. is not giving up. A jury has been seated in Pasco County, Florida, just...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy