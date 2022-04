Illinois has been named among the top 10 most burdensome states for property taxes in the U.S., according to a new list, ranking above all other Midwest states. The ranking, compiled by the consumer website WalletHub, Illinois has the eighth highest property tax burden in the country, with a total property tax burden of 3.98%. The state also ranked No. 10 in total tax burden, with 9.7%.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO