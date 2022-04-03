ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Schedule For Today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has the schedule for today’s WrestleMania Axxess Superstore panels. PWInsider...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

stillrealtous.com

SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ends In Controversy At WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made history when they main evented WrestleMania 35, but in the end it was Becky who walked out with both the Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ronda Rousey took some time away from WWE following the big main...
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania, McIntyre Cuts Ring Ropes With Sword (Pics, Video)

Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania in a grudge match that ended with McIntyre getting the win. McIntyre jumped over the ropes with a dive, suplexed Madcap Moss on the floor, then kicked out of Corbin’s finish before hitting his own to win. Following the match, McIntyre split the rope with his sword trying to hit Moss.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
Fightful

WWE WrestleMania 38 - SmackDown Tag Titles - The Usos vs. Rick Boogs And Shinsuke Nakamura Result

The opening match of WrestleMania 38 was the SmackDown Tag Team Title bout. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura earned the opportunity to challenge The Usos when Boogs defeated Jey Uso in singles action a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Boogs feigned a knee injury that night, tricking Uso into thinking it would be an easy match and then revealing that he was in fact healthy.
WWE
411mania.com

The Miz and Logan Paul Defeat Mysterios At Wrestlemania, Miz Turns On Paul After (Pics, Video)

Another celebrity gets another win at Wrestlemania, as Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul showed off some wrestling ability in the match, with highlights including the Buff Blockbuster, the three Amigos and a frog splash. Eventually, Miz allowed Paul to take the 619 and a frog splash from Dominik before he broke up the pin and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey to win.
WWE
411mania.com

Damian Priest Doesn’t Plan On Staying In The Back At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Denton Day (via Fightful), Damian Priest said that while he’s not booked for Wrestlemania this year, he doesn’t plan to stay in the back during the event. Priest will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight but isn’t set for a match on either night of ‘Mania.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Notes From WWE Business Summit, WWE Selling Commemorative Chair

– PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is backstage at Wrestlemania 38. He was interviewed for various WWE projects along with others this weekend. – PWInsider also reported that WWE held their Business Summit before Wrestlemania in Dallas. Stephanie McMahon was the host. The event highlighted WWE’s reach, digital and social media impressions and business partners. Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were part of the presentation, with the latter two getting a ‘New Day Rocks’ chant.
WWE

