ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Update on Rick Boogs’ Surgery Plans Following WrestleMania Injury

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has an update on Rick Boogs following his injury at night one of WrestleMania 38. As reported last...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair Confirms She and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Are Getting Married This Year

Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn't confirm what the date would be, but did say, "We have a date. It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." The pair first got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
FanSided

WWE WrestleMania 38 live results and highlights for Night 2

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 live results from the premium live event in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Apr. 3. WWE WrestleMania 38 officially kicked off on Saturday, Apr. 2, and it provided some pretty incredible moments. Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in the ring for the first time in 19...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Stable Possibly Debuting In WWE Soon

It’s important for wrestlers to switch things up from time to time in order to keep their character fresh, and recently Edge has gone full blown heel. Fightful Select reports now that Edge has turned heel WWE is looking to add to his presentation, and giving Edge his own stable is an idea that’s been discussed heavily on the creative side.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy