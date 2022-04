World No. 8 Casper Ruud admitted that Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have accomplished more than he has and that it is fair that they get more attention. Ruud won five ATP titles last year and broke into the top-10 for the first time in his career but all of his titles came at the ATP 250 level.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO