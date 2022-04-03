ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why Are Some Chevy SUV’s Being Recalled?

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9WQR_0ey5XsKe00
Bernadette Lee

It's not like it's a major issue, but Chevy has announced they are recalling 680,000 SUV's due to a problem with the windshield wipers.

You might have already received an email or an alert via standard mail. While no crashes or injuries have occurred the last thing someone wants not working in South Louisiana is the windshield wipers.

According to their website, they will send official notice within sixty days. The vehicles that are being recalled are 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUV's.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alert all surrounds the ball joints in the windshield wipers. Apparently, there is the potential for rust which could cause the windshield wipers to fall apart. The last thing you need when driving in a rainstorm in Louisiana is for your windshield wipers not to work.

5 Worst Lafayette Intersections

You Know You're From Louisiana

Guess Louisiana Cities From Space

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY

46K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
MotorBiscuit

Gas Thieves Have a New Way to Steal Your Gas

Yes, we’re back to the season of stealing gas because it has become so expensive. But in the past, it was as simple as flipping the gas door (or flipping the license plate down), twisting the cap, and siphoning the gas. Now, with locking gas doors, roll-over valves, and locking gas caps, it’s not so easy. Well, actually, it is easier now. Thieves are just punching a hole in the bottom of your tank, and let the games begin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest Lasting Car On The Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Suv#Driving#Vehicles#Chevy#Suv#Gmc
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Motorious

Guy Transforms His Chevy Truck Into A Shark Car

There are land yachts and then there’s this Chevy truck transformed into a shark car. It looks kind of like those toys little kids play with, only it’s life-size and you can roll around town in it while people stare and literally get into crashes. It’s not everyday you see a 24-foot-long arrow boat joined to a truck, let alone a Chevy.
CARS
FOXBusiness

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs over headlight brightness

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company...
CARS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy