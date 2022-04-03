Robbery Victim Arrested for Vehicular Assault on Alleged Suspect

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: A victim of a robbery used their vehicle to run down the alleged suspect early Sunday morning in Downtown Los Angeles.

The individual who was hit with the truck was transported to the hospital and placed in custody as part of the robbery investigation. Johnathan Martin / KNN

Around 1:22 a.m., Apr. 3, an “Officer Needs Help, Shots Fired” call was broadcasted by a Los Angeles Police Department officer at 7th and Spring Streets on investigation of a possible shooting.

Officers worked quickly to shut down traffic in the nearby area while they conducted their investigation. LAPD officers found a person at the location who was hit by a silver pickup truck and called in a medical response for an individual with two broken legs.

Upon further investigation, LAPD reported the driver of the vehicle was robbed for his personal belongings. After the robbery, the driver pursued the alleged suspect and purposefully used their vehicle to collide into the suspect at 7th and Spring Streets.

The individual who was hit with the truck was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The individual was also placed in police custody as part of the robbery investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and is currently under police custody for vehicular assault.

A unidentified witness at the scene who spoke on camera to Key News Network said he saw the gray vehicle run some individual over. He also said some guy started “beating on the dude on the floor.”