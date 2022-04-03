ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robbery Victim Arrested for Vehicular Assault on Alleged Suspect

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 1 day ago

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: A victim of a robbery used their vehicle to run down the alleged suspect early Sunday morning in Downtown Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0069oJ_0ey5Xo2y00
The individual who was hit with the truck was transported to the hospital and placed in custody as part of the robbery investigation. Johnathan Martin / KNN

Around 1:22 a.m., Apr. 3, an “Officer Needs Help, Shots Fired” call was broadcasted by a Los Angeles Police Department officer at 7th and Spring Streets on investigation of a possible shooting.

Officers worked quickly to shut down traffic in the nearby area while they conducted their investigation. LAPD officers found a person at the location who was hit by a silver pickup truck and called in a medical response for an individual with two broken legs.

Upon further investigation, LAPD reported the driver of the vehicle was robbed for his personal belongings. After the robbery, the driver pursued the alleged suspect and purposefully used their vehicle to collide into the suspect at 7th and Spring Streets.

The individual who was hit with the truck was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The individual was also placed in police custody as part of the robbery investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and is currently under police custody for vehicular assault.

A unidentified witness at the scene who spoke on camera to Key News Network said he saw the gray vehicle run some individual over. He also said some guy started “beating on the dude on the floor.”

Comments / 15

may
23h ago

He should go to trial. A jury will never convict him! When the crime rate is this high, the cops and politicians aren’t doing anything about it, this is all you can do to protect yourself, your things and others. Yes the law says you can use deadly force to protect your belongings but this criminal is likely to commit more violent crimes where someone could get hurt or killed. Kudos to this guy for teaching him a hard lesson and getting him off the streets. Well done sir. Go to a jury, they won’t convict you!!

Reply(2)
12
USA gone crazy
1d ago

the more you refuse to prosecute criminals the general public is going to start more vigilantism. to try to tell someone your possessions are not worth taking someone's life. I say the criminal should think about that is the other person's property worth their life. if it was common knowledge you would be shot if you tried to Rob someone people would stop trying to rob others. but like here in California where they have strict gun laws only the criminals carry guns

Reply
9
Check out more stories from
Key News Network
Key News Network

10K+

Followers

461

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTLA

West Covina man arrested for alleged child molestation; additional victims sought

A West Covina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under 14 years old, police said. Detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 57-year-old resident Benjamin Gutierrez following an investigation, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. Gutierrez booked on suspicion of lewd […]
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Lapd
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
461
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy