ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rick Scott’s tax gift to Democrats

By Grover Norquist, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMUXE_0ey5Xf6R00
Tweet

Newt Gingrich created the “Contract with America” in 1994.

Rick Scott, the Republican senator from Florida, proposed a manifesto for the 2022 election.

In 1994, the Contract with America focused voters on 10 already written and debated pieces of legislation that had near-unanimous support among Republican congressmen and were widely supported by the general public. In the November 1994 election, Republicans gained 54 seats in the House and eight seats in the Senate to win Republican control of Congress for the first time since 1954.

Rick Scott’s “Plan to Rescue America” is a list of 128 planks with only ONE that deals with taxation. If this plank remains in the plan it could cost Republicans the House and Senate in 2022.

That is rather harsh. How? Why?

The tax plank is an open-ended call for tax increases on half the American electorate. That one tax-hiking proposal has received more public attention than all the other 127 proposals combined. For 2022 campaign purposes, Scott’s manifesto is the threat of tax increases.

The plan does not call for reducing any tax. He does not call for making the Trump/Republican tax cuts of 2017 permanent. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax cuts for families expire in 2025. Scott’s manifesto is silent on this massive pending tax hike.

In 2025, the TCJA lower tax rate for small businesses will end. Scott’s proposal is silent on this tax hike. The expensing of new investment that has driven so much positive job-creating investment since 2017 will phase down starting Jan. 1, 2023 and fully expire in 2026. The manifesto is silent on this.

Did Scott suggest a two-thirds supermajority requirement for a tax increase, such as the one Scott consistently championed on the state level in Florida? Nope.

How about kitchen table tax provisions such as 529 savings accounts, which should be expanded to include homeschooling expenses, or Health Savings Accounts, which should be expanded to all Americans? Nothing from Scott on these.

This is beyond bizarre. Rick Scott as governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019 never raised a tax. He signed tax cuts every single year of his governorship. He has signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge promising to oppose any and all tax hikes.

As recently as 2021 Scott wrote, “Tax increases are never the answer.” He also wrote, “Raising taxes is never the answer.”

Indeed, Senator.

So who did write this tax plank?

Everyone knows this tax increase is never going to happen. No other elected Republican has signed onto this tax hike.

But Scott is causing real damage to GOP candidates. Why? President Biden and the Democrats know how vulnerable Democrats are on their record of pushing enormous, actual tax increases: income tax hikes, small business tax hikes, capital gains tax hikes, corporate income tax hikes. Democrats tried to get rid of stepped-up basis at death in order to force a capital gains realization even if assets were not sold. During a deadly pandemic, no less.

Democrats are trying to double the size of the IRS and hire 87,000 new auditors and agents. They want the IRS to have automatic power to snoop on your bank accounts and your PayPal and Venmo accounts. The Democrats have also enacted a law to bury independent contractors in tax paperwork.

So every Democrat candidate is desperate to find something, anything to muddle the issue. Enter Rick Scott’s tax plank.

Democrats know the power of the tax issue. Before the vast majority of congressional Republicans signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge — and kept it — beginning in 1994, the Republican Party won control of the U.S. House and Senate for only four of the 62 years between 1932 and 1994. Only after the GOP became the party that would never raise taxes did the GOP earn control of Congress more than half of the years since.

As the party that would not raise your taxes (although it just might invade small countries they could not pronounce) the GOP became a competitive party for national control. Very competitive.

Scott’s call for higher taxes on half of Americans, if not repudiated by House and Senate candidates in 2022 could cost the GOP its winning brand as the anti-tax hike party.

Scott suggests that those Americans who do not pay federal income taxes in a given year are somehow without “skin in the game.” Nonsense. All Americans pay the damaging cost of the individual and corporate income tax and federal excise taxes and tariffs imposed by Washington.

The federal income tax was never intended to hit everyone. At first, it targeted only higher-income citizens. Franklin D. Roosevelt — architect of the welfare state — called for extending the income tax down to average income citizens. His Treasury Department claimed this would increase “conscious interest in government.”

Scott’s tax idea shoves us toward big-government Europe where they impose a VAT (Value Added Tax) to ensure such “inclusion.” Bad idea.

It was the Republican party — Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Donald Trump — that deliberately reduced the number of American households forced to pay the federal income tax. As shown by official IRS data comparing the tax years 2017 and 2018, the Trump/GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took 3.67 million households off the income tax rolls and reduced the tax rates paid by all income levels.

Indeed, this is what Republican governors and legislators are doing in red states right now. More than a dozen states are phasing down their state income tax taxes towards zero by removing lower-income citizens from the income tax rolls while the rates on all taxpayers are reduced and moved to a flat rate tax en route to zero.

Scott was for eight years the governor of no-income-tax Florida. Does he think Floridians have no “skin in the game” with respect to state government?

On the federal level, the damage done by the corporate income tax hits all Americans. As much as 70 percent of the cost of the corporate income tax is paid by workers in lower wages. One notes that when the corporate income tax was reduced by Republicans from 35 percent to 21 percent in 2018, by 2019 the median-income family of four saw its wages rise 6.8 percent or $4,400 — more than wages increased in all eight years of Obama.

Progressive economists admit that workers pay much of the corporate income tax in lower wages. And even the unemployed are hit by the corporate income tax as it raises the cost of goods and services for all Americans.

Americans pay $100 billion in federal excise taxes per year.

There are 30 million cigarette smokers in the country. They earn less than non-smokers and are more likely to be off the income tax rolls. They pay $1.01 in federal excise tax per pack, so a two-pack-a-day smoker pays $737 in such taxes per year.

Americans pay federal taxes every time they drink beer, wine or bourbon.

Americans pay federal taxes on gas, guns, ammo, tires, airline tickets and fishing tackle.

Tariffs can raise the cost of a car by thousands of dollars.

Every American’s life is damaged by federal taxes. And they know it. That is why they vote for Republicans. To reduce that damage.

Now every Republican on the ballot in 2022 is vulnerable to being smeared by the assertion that he or she somehow supports the Rick Scott tax hike. This is dishonest of course. But that won’t stop the establishment media and frightened Democrats from making that claim.

Now the GOP candidates have to spend time, energy and scarce campaign funds to distance themselves from a position they never took.

Not impossible. Just made necessary and more difficult by a single tax hike threat inside of a 128-plank manifesto.

Grover Norquist is president of Americans for Tax Reform.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

526K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

398M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Grover Norquist
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
George W. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Corporate Tax#Democrats#Republicans#House#Senate#Congress#American#Trump#Tcja
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Citrus County Chronicle

Senators plans are to tax the poor

Well, this is a good one. Rick Scott, our Florida Senator, has already measured the windows for new drapes if the Republicans take over the Senate next year. He has a plan. It has 11 points and includes some interesting parts. For example, Scott wants everyone to pay taxes. I am not talking about the rich paying taxes. I mean everyone — even the poorest among us.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy