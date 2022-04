British Airways flights out of Heathrow’s Terminal 5 were affected by a “technical issue” on Wednesday.The airline apologised to customers who were inconvenienced by the problem, saying it had affected its operation for “a short time”.In a tweet it later confirmed the issue had been resolved and it was working to help passengers whose journeys had been disrupted.The issue is the latest to beset the airline in recent months.In late February, the airline was forced to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow for several hours due to a hardware problem.Passengers described the incident as “absolute chaos” as it caused flight...

