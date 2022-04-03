Next-of-kin sought for East Stroudsburg woman

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two young girls died in a two-alarm house fire on Friday in Hellertown, Northampton County that sent four others to the hospital, officials say. The fire occurred just before 1 a.m. at 630 Linden Street. Officials identified the victims as 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman. Both of them were pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, according to a release. While officials work to determine the cause of the fire, the community is wrapping its arms around the family. Fast-moving flames and smoke...

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO