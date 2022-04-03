Save $20 on this award-winning personal air conditioner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time to start packing away your winter coats. Spring is finally upon us, which means warmer weather is on the horizon. And though seeing the sun again is always delightful at the beginning, it’s only a matter of time before we’re sweating in our apartments and dreaming of cooler temperatures again. Make sure you’re prepared for the less enjoyable parts of the warmer seasons with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner. It’s on sale early to make sure you don’t melt away a few months from now, available for just $79.99 for a limited time. And you can pick from a bright white shade or chic grey to ensure it fits in with your decor at home.

The EvaChill is easy to use and powerful enough to drop the temperature of the air around you in just ten minutes. It’s also easy to use — all you have to do to experience its cooling magic is fill the water tank and connect it to a power supply. The cartridge absorbs large amounts of water, which spreads evenly through the cooling pads as air blows through them. The water then evaporates to lower the air temperature around you, with no heat exhausted at all. The result? A cool space where you can stay comfortable in the hotter months.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, $80, original price: $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYYJL_0ey5VxOB00
New York Post

Aside from the benefits of cooler air, it will also be cleaner too! The EvaChill EV-500 filters out dust particles and improves the air quality around you as it works. It’s easy to see why this multi-tasking A/C unit was named the 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner thanks to its easy portability and eco-friendly status.

Users are loving the way the EvaChill keeps them cool. Happy customer Heather raved, “Love it, looks great on my desk & keeps me cool while working from home all day.” Kenneth shared, “This little device has actually helped improve my quality of life…and I would highly recommend!”

Make sure you’re covered as the temps start to rise with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner. Get it in white or grey for just $79.99 today.

