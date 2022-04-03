ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘I love my team’: Duke’s Coach K says goodbye to college basketball with loss to UNC

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4IRm_0ey5Vuk000


T he NCAA Final Four matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke University proved to be coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game, as UNC defeated the Blue Devils 81-77 in New Orleans .

“I won’t be in the arena anymore,” Krzyzewski said following the game. “But, damn, I was in the arena for a long time. And these kids made my last time in the arena an amazing one.”


Saturday’s game was the first time the two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament.

“I love my team,” Krzyzewski, who is known as Coach K, said , noting how proud he was of his players. “They’re the youngest team we’ve ever had. I mean, they won 32 games, ACC regular season champs, and western regional champs. When it looked like we weren’t playing well anymore this season, they turned it around in March. Look, we had a chance to play Monday for a national championship, so I can’t be anything but proud of them.”


When asked what his 42-year coaching career at Duke meant to him, he smiled and said he would “find out.”

“I’m only thinking of my team. I’ll be fine. I want to make sure my team is good,” Krzyzewski said, acknowledging his players’ sadness while also congratulating UNC. “It was a heck of a game. The team that won was going to be so happy and the team that lost was going to be so sad because both teams played their hearts out.”

‘FREE TO EXPRESS DIFFERING VIEWS’: SPEAKER EMPHASIZES DIALOGUE AS AN ANSWER FOR SOCIAL INEQUALITIES

The UNC win evens the record with Duke at 50-50 during the Coach K era.

During the game’s pregame show, TBS aired a 10-minute tribute to Krzyzewski.


Following the game, Coach K’s players praised him for his dedication.

“Coach delivered on every promise he gave us and more,” Wendell Moore Jr., who was named the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Julius Erving Award winner as the nation’s best small forward before the game Saturday. “He does it with his heart. He does everything with his heart.”

“He was so committed to us all year, never made it about him,” forward Paolo Banchero said. “He had our back the whole year, had our back every game.”

The game was Coach K’s 13th trip to a Final Four game. Over the course of his career, Krzyzewski won a record 1,202 games and five NCAA titles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Tar Heels will play Kansas on Monday for the NCAA national title.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Washington State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Coach K’s final message to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. Coach K didn’t even seem to be too bitter about it. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Chris Babb
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa March Madness#Ncaa Final#The Ncaa Tournament#Acc
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Punished For Inappropriate Physical Contact

Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension at the start of the 2022-23 season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced on Saturday. The university’s internal investigation ruled that the contact was an “isolated incident.”...
ALBANY, NY
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
62K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy