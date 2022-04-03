ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

EXPLAINER: Why disputed maps won't stop Ohio's May 3 primary

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4h1K_0ey5VWkg00
Election 2022 Ohio Primary Explainer FILE - A man votes during early voting March 13, 2020, in Cleveland. Despite the uncertainty raised over the date of Ohio’s primary, the state is ready to move forward with early voting on Tuesday ahead of a likely May 3 contest for statewide and congressional races – but not legislative ones. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Despite the uncertainty raised over the date of Ohio’s primary election, the state is ready to move forward with early voting Tuesday for a likely May 3 contest with statewide and congressional races, but not legislative ones.

The partial primary is scheduled to go ahead despite months of unresolved legal wrangling that has seen proposed redistricting maps repeatedly shot down by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutional gerrymanders. U.S. House races have been allowed to continue because court proceedings have tied up the latest disputed map beyond Election Day.

State legislative races are being delayed because no set of district boundaries has been settled on long enough to be used for making ballots.

Ohioans must register to vote by Monday, unless the judiciary or Legislature intervenes, even as legal challenges continue to pour into state and federal courts.

Some things to know about the situation:

WHICH RACES WILL APPEAR ON THE MAY 3 BALLOT?

Voters will decide partisan primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, secretary of state and various local races and ballot questions. The seven-way Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman's seat is among the nastiest and most expensive in the nation this year, with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump still a long shot possibility. Three Democrats are also running for the seat, which the party sees as among their best chances nationally to flip. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is facing three GOP challengers from the right, while two former mayors — Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati — are vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

___

WHAT ABOUT LEGISLATIVE RACES?

Candidates for Ohio House and Ohio Senate will not appear on May 3 ballots. A group of Republican voters had asked a federal court to force the state to use one of three sets of legislative maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission but rejected by the state Supreme Court, but last week a panel of federal judges said no. That has left contests for state senators and representatives, as well as races for party central committees and state school boards, in limbo.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, wrote lawmakers that if they didn't act by Friday to make changes — which they didn't — those races would go forward on Aug. 2.

___

WHY HAS OHIO BEEN HAVING SO MUCH TROUBLE WITH ITS MAPS?

This is the state's first go-round with new redistricting rules approved overwhelmingly by voters to stop gerrymandering. Disagreement abounds over how the system should work. Beyond that, Republicans who control both the Legislature and the Ohio Redistricting Commission have repeatedly approved maps that the Ohio Supreme Court has found unconstitutionally drawn to unduly favor Republicans. Their legislative maps have been invalidated three times and counting, and their congressional maps have been challenged in court twice.

___

WHY WERE SOME PEOPLE ASKING FOR A DELAY?

Voting rights and Democratic groups — and even, at points, the state elections chief and some political candidates — have asked to delay the primary to allow time for acceptable maps to be crafted. But the Ohio Supreme Court said it did not have the power to move the election, and Republican majorities at the Statehouse have opted against it so far.

That has voter groups concerned.

“Given all the chaos and confusion around redistricting this year, there have been limited voter registration drives and most voters don’t know that the deadline is Monday,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “Both voter registration and poll worker numbers are down significantly.”

___

WHY ARE SOME DISPUTED MAPS BEING USED MAY 3 AND NOT OTHERS?

The quick answer is timing. The Ohio Redistricting Commission's second try at a constitutional congressional map has been challenged at the Ohio Supreme Court. But after the timetable for hearing that case extended well past the primary, LaRose deemed the map valid for use on May 3 ballots.

By contrast, litigation over legislative maps has been much more volatile. By the time federal judges made their decision last week on emergency requests to intervene in the primary, time had run out for those candidates to be added to ballots.

Parties in a separate federal lawsuit over the congressional maps asked Friday for judges to keep U.S. House races under the challenged map from going forward, too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Vanity Fair

Ohio's Republican Governor Just Made It Even Easier to Carry a Concealed Gun

Ohio's Mike DeWine became the latest GOP governor to dramatically roll back his state’s gun laws Monday when he signed a bill allowing all Ohioans 21 and older, who can legally purchase a gun, to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, training or background check. It was a gift to pro-gun groups, and may help shore up his support on the right with only weeks to go until he faces a gubernatorial primary challenge from a pair of Republican challengers who have aligned themselves with Donald Trump. It also underscores the emptiness of the right's “law and order” rhetoric — and just how far Republican-led states are from accepting any gun control measures.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill changing military voting deadlines in latest step in redistricting mess: Capitol Letter

I saw the sign: Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 11 on Friday, making official changes in military voting deadlines that lawmakers fast-tracked earlier in the week, per Andrew Tobias. The changes, which will shorten the voting period for at least some military and overseas voters while extending the time their military ballots can arrive after Election Day and still count, came to try to deal with the effect delays in the state’s redistricting process has on election workers’ preparations for the May primary.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jen Miller
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Senate#Ohio House#Legislature#Ap#The Ohio Supreme Court#U S House#Ohioans#U S Senate#Republican#Gop#Democrats
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan judge tosses Zuckerbucks lawsuit over 2020 election funding

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge has tossed a lawsuit alleging Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally accepted private money to swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden. First filed in October 2020, the litigation claimed that then-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swung the 2020...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Primary 2022: Early Voter's Guide to Casting a Ballot This Year

In Pennsylvania, two big races in 2022 are likely to determine the course of both local and national politics. Voters in the Keystone State will play a crucial role in which political party controls Congress, particularly with the open race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey in the U.S. Senate. All the while, both Democrats and Republicans see the governor's office as all-important in which party controls state politics for the next four years. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, cannot run for a third term.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state's bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations, work...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy