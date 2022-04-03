ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZp80_0ey5V3U600
Virus Outbreak Germany File-File photo shows a 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. A-60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against Covid-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man's personal health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers' associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country's disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

___

This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDBO
WDBO

20K+

Followers

58K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WDBO and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
ABC15 Arizona

Missing Valley sisters found dead in Switzerland

Two sisters who recently went missing in Europe have since been found dead, according to those close to the family. A friend of the family tells ABC15 she received confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Fraizer, RN were found dead after nearly a month of being missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Dpa
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Briton risks his life travelling across Ukraine to rescue a lion and a wolf from a zoo miles from the frontline - before driving them to safety in Romania in the back of his VAN

A British man and two friends have completed a daring four-day mission across war-torn Ukraine to save the lives of a lion and a wolf stranded in a zoo just miles from the frontline. Tim locks, 45, who once fought ISIS in Iraq with Kurdish Peshmerga forces, completed the 1200-mile...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Spain and Italy will not drop Covid travel restrictions before Easter

Even as dozens of European countries drop all Covid-related travel restrictions, and Spain and Italy have confirmed theirs will continue for at least a month.In Spain, the extension till 30 April - confirmed last Monday - means unvaccinated and partly vaccinated Britons still cannot visit the most popular European country for UK holidaymakers, except for “essential” reasons.Unvaccinated children aged 12-17 remain able to visit with a negative PCR test result when accompanying vaccinated adults, while those who have recovered within the past six months can show a valid proof of recovery letter to enter.Double vaccinated travellers who had their second...
TRAVEL
WDBO

Germany shuts down darknet platform specializing in drugs

BERLIN — (AP) — German investigators on Tuesday shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing, seizing bitcoin worth 23 million euros ($25.3 million). Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the “Hydra Market” platform as the world's biggest illegal darknet marketplace. They said they seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Greece: 2 arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Two people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling and endangering lives for steering a sailboat carrying 68 others that ran into trouble off Greece's western coast last week, the coast guard said Tuesday. The coast guard said the two — an Iraqi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced Tuesday they will work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles. The move comes amid growing concern by the U.S. and allies about China’s growing military assertiveness in the...
MILITARY
WDBO

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.
MILITARY
WDBO

Slovak far-right leader sentenced for sympathy to neo-Nazism

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia on Tuesday dismissed a lower court ruling that had convicted the leader of a far-right party with seats in the Slovak parliament of illegal use of neo-Nazi symbols and had sentenced to four years and four months in prison.
EUROPE
WDBO

As Ukraine war squeezes energy, UK looks again at fracking

LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Tuesday ordered scientists to take a new look at the risks of fracking, as soaring fuel prices and squeezed supplies prompt a rethink about the country’s energy supply. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked the British Geological Survey to review...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy