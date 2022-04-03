ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sen. Schumer announces infrastructure funding for community gardens at La Plaza Cultural

By Grieve
evgrieve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday morning, Sen. Charles Schumer visited La Plaza Cultural on the SW corner of Ninth Street and Avenue C to announce infrastructure funding (aka "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law") for...

evgrieve.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Schumer announces 22 million in funding for several Capital Region projects

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Senator Chuck Schumer was in Albany today -- talking about what he says is one of his favorite subjects - jobs. Senator Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
ALBANY, NY
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Chuck Schumer
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Boroughs#Sen
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
6sqft

Apply for 50 affordable units at new Downtown Brooklyn building, from $947/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Fifty low-income units are available at a new residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Located at 50 Nevins Street, the two-building project was developed by the Institute for Community Living and designed by Dattner Architects. New Yorkers earning 60 percent of the area median income, or between $35,418 annually for a single person or $77,340 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $947/month studios to $1,421/month two-bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Beautiful Hudson Valley Village Will Cease to Exist on April 1

In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke. It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy