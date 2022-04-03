Bask, Inc. is Hiring in Fairhaven for Full and Part-Time Sales Associates

The newspaper is looking for a versatile writer with professional experience in news, features.Join our staff as a reporter! The Wilsonville Spokesman has an opening for a full-time reporter covering city news, local events, features and more, beginning in April. If you like to write stories about local people, businesses and events, then we want to talk to you. The ideal candidate for this position would be a versatile writer with professional experience in both news and features. Photography experience is a big plus. Candidates should also have the ability to sniff out enlightening, interesting and amusing enterprise stories that give residents unique insights about their community. Email resume, cover letter and clips to editor Patrick Malee at pmalee@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO