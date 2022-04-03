ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Bask, Inc. is Hiring in Fairhaven for Full and Part-Time Sales Associates

Cover picture for the articleNow Hiring at BASK,Inc. Dispensary Sales Associate. Medical Marijuana Dispensary seeks candidates for Full-Time and Part-Time Dispensary Retail Sales Associates. The successful candidates will possess outstanding retail sales and customer service skills, a constant desire for self-improvement, enthusiasm, and accuracy/attention to detail. Main responsibilities include: interacting with, educating, and advising patients...

