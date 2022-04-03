ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

By Andrew Holleran
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels...

The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Punished For Inappropriate Physical Contact

Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension at the start of the 2022-23 season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced on Saturday. The university’s internal investigation ruled that the contact was an “isolated incident.”...
ALBANY, NY
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

