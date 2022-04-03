ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Time: Temptation

By Chad Petri, Evan Wilkins
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s Faith Time, our weekly conversation on matters of faith. We’re in the final days of

the Christian season of Lent—and key to that season is the story of Jesus being tempted by the devil in the

desert. We face temptation every day. Christopher L Williams senior pastor of Yorktown Missionary Baptist

Church joins us to talk about it—first how do you define temptation?

So how did Jesus face temptation?

Jesus, it’s amazing to me how Jesus faced temptation when he was taken to the mountain and cared up and showing all this stuff and offered all these things but he faced it head on.

He didn’t waver one way or the other, and he simply held firm to his conviction to his faith to his trusted garden and against everything.

