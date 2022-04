CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bond has been set for the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a local convenience store on Monday, March 28. Anthony Whetstone was arrested on a murder warrant after police said he shot and killed a man inside a Stripes store. Whetstone was taken into custody just hours after fleeing the scene of the murder. Investigators secured a murder warrant after interviewing Whetstone, officials said in a probable cause statement.

