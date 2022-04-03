ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD: Driver ditches vehicle, flees after fatally striking man walking in southeast Houston

Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspect who fled after fatally striking a man who was walking in southeast Houston early Sunday. According...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot and killed while driving on Highway 288 South in Houston, HPD says

Houston police responded to a fatal shooting on the main lanes of State Highway 288 South Saturday evening. According to police, the victim and a female passenger had left an area club and were following behind friends who were in another vehicle when the shooting occurred on the highway near MacGregor around 8:40 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
