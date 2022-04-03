Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office trains on autism cues to ease interactions

Rhys Hansen tries his hand at carrying a SWAT shield with the help of his dad, Josh, as The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office’s announced a new training program for raising awareness for autism, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Conroe. The law enforcement agency partnered with Thrive Autism Foundation, a nonprofit formed to help children with autism gain access to individualized high-quality education, therapies, and other services. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has designed a program to ease encounters between people with autism and the law enforcement agency.

With his autistic son’s safety in mind, Sgt. Jason Moore pitched the initiative to Sheriff Rand Henderson a year ago following years of concern.

Moore, 46, realized his teenage son, Tanner Moore, now 19, would soon want to start driving. Tanner has high-functioning autism with traits some police officers may not immediately discern, like avoiding eye contact and delayed speech, he and his father said.

The perception, sheriff’s officers explained, would be resistance, which carries the risk of an altercation.

“I was just really nervous thinking, what happens if he gets pulled over and he locks up?” Moore said at a Saturday morning event debuting the agency’s effort at its Conroe headquarters at 1 Criminal Justice Drive.

The set of measures include a checklist form for residents, which registers names, home addresses and phone numbers. The form features special needs identifiers, including eye contact, speech, sensory reactions and attention span.

The sheriff’s office is currently emailing forms upon requests at their office number, 936-760-5800.

Marking World Autism Awareness Day, the program’s launch was coupled with a $2,100 check presentation to the Montgomery County nonprofit Thrive with Autism Foundation. April being Autism Awareness Month, sheriff’s officers will be sporting blue badges they donated $75 for. A portion of the proceeds benefit the foundation, a 501c3.

“We’ve had challenges in the past, so the ability to partner with a foundation that advances autism awareness and then advancing our training just makes for a better law enforcement response,” said Henderson, who was donning a blue Thrive with Austin T-shirt. “Maybe can cut down on conflict, misunderstandings, whether the person is a witness or a suspect or whatever the interaction may be.”

Capt. Tim Holifield headed up the program’s implementation. He said 65 sheriff’s officers have completed eight-hour training on autism recognition. The officers have also been trained on recognizing combat PTSD.

The multi-colored autism awareness ribbon sticker is encouraged for use on a vehicle or a home’s exterior to alert officers of the presence of someone with autism during for pullovers or dispatch calls. In turn, officers wear a navy blue pin denoting they have completed training on picking up autism cues.

Tanner Moore can now go about his days behind the wheel in Montgomery County with he and his father confident any potential traffic stop will be handled smoothly, the son and dad said.

“Now they’re entering a mindset of like, ‘OK. I’ve got to be a lot more careful with this person,’” Tanner Moore said of law enforcement. “It makes me feel a bit safer knowing that.”

Tanner added the change even encourages him to be more socially engaging.

Not unlike Sgt. Moore, Magnolia resident Elizabeth Goldsmith faced challenges as a parent of a child with autism. Thrive with Autism’s 46-year-old founder said she was spurred to action by the needs of her 9-year-old autistic son, Sean.

“I started researching if there was anywhere in the world where he would be empowered to really reach his full potential,” Goldsmith said about starting the organization.

She said the foundation’s Woodlands-based charter public school, Thrive Center for Success, was recently approved by the State Board of Education.

Beginning in August, there will be a full enrollment of 108 students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The school will increase grades each year until reaching 12th grade, Goldsmith detailed.

Families with small children trickled in for the outdoor event, with an expected turnout of 100 people. The kids had games to play and attractions which included horses and a donkey, as well as the sheriff’s SWAT’s armored vehicle. H-E-B provided complimentary refreshments.

County resident Sofia Stanley’s young son, Ian, played with a beach ball.

The 34-year-old mom said the six-year-old boy was diagnosed at 1-and-a-half after he stopped making eye contact. Ian has been receiving therapy ever since and will be part of Thrive Center for Success.

“I’m super excited,” the mom said about his enrollment.

Sgt. Moore shared that the sheriff’s office’s new program has generated a lot of positive feedback from households with autistic family members. What began as a personal concern has grown into a cause for the cop.

“I have a chance to, at least in this area, do something about” autism, he said. “For so long, autism has been kind of taboo in the community, and those that have it just kind of tend to circle the wagons and they kind of keep a private life, and our goal is to embrace this together. Let’s work together.”

