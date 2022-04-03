ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man crossing KC street gets hit by car, dies from injuries

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owKJm_0ey5S4TS00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian died after they were hit by a car near East 87th Street and Newton Avenue Saturday.

Police say the driver of a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 87th Street and the pedestrian was crossing the street heading north. The mustang driver struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver was not injured.

T his is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KCTV 5

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department. They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m. On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KWCH.com

10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old boy died after a fall last week, according to the Great Bend Police Chief. The chief said the boy died on Thursday in what he called an unfortunate accident. The Great Bend Post reports that first responders were called to a residence in...
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy