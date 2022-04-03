Man crossing KC street gets hit by car, dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian died after they were hit by a car near East 87th Street and Newton Avenue Saturday.

Police say the driver of a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 87th Street and the pedestrian was crossing the street heading north. The mustang driver struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver was not injured.

T his is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

